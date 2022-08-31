New microsite to offer education tools for Malay-Muslim community

Young parents and students in the Malay-Muslim community will be able to access exam papers, activity sheets, and parenting and education tips online on a microsite set up by self-help group Yayasan Mendaki and SPH Media.

The microsite, which will offer multimedia educational content and resources in English and Malay, will be integrated into Malay-language publication Berita Harian's (BH) website.

It will be launched in two phases. Next month, the site will offer content targeted at pre-schoolers and primary school pupils.

Next year, the second phase will be rolled out to provide curated content for secondary school students and youth, as well as parents with young children.

Mendaki and SPH Media's collaboration was inked yesterday in a memorandum of understanding by Mendaki chief executive Zuraidah Abdullah and BH editor Saat A. Rahman.

Madam Zuraidah said the partnership would complement the group's initiatives to empower parents and prepare children to be resilient and future-ready.

"Together with like-minded partners, Mendaki is able to further support parents holistically, and help students pursue their studies and achieve their dreams," she said at the signing event held at the SPH News Centre auditorium in Toa Payoh North.

The signing was witnessed by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who is also Mendaki's deputy chairman, and SPH Media Trust chairman Khaw Boon Wan.

Mr Zaqy said the partnership leveraged BH's reach to engage the wider Malay-Muslim community.

He said: "Berita Harian has been a leader and shaper of our Malay-Muslim community for more than 50 years... (We hope to) encourage more parents to be involved in their children's learning and support students' academic and career aspirations."

Mr Saat said the Mendaki-BH education microsite was the start of several collaborations BH would be embarking on.

He said the site aims to be a one-stop portal for parents and students to access resource materials such as articles, videos and podcasts related to education and parenting.

Users will also be able to find inspiring stories of parents and students' journeys in education and lifelong learning.

"We hope it will be useful for the community as we continue our journey towards a community of excellence, driven by achievements in education," Mr Saat said.