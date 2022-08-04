New member appointed to the Public Service Commission

SINGAPORE - A new member has been appointed to the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Thursday (Aug 4).

Mr Ramlee Buang was appointed by President Halimah Yacob and will serve a five-year term, effective from Monday (Aug 1).

The PSC is responsible for the appointment of public officers in Singapore. It also acts as the administrator of government-funded scholarships aimed at attracting talent for public service.

Mr Ramlee is also a board member of the National Healthcare Group (NHG) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve and look forward to work on the selection and development of talent for the public service," he said.

The 65-year-old - who has more than three decades of experience with multinational corporations in business development and corporate roles - is the founder of Uyko Advisory, which provides corporate advice, mentorship and coaching.

Prior to that, he was the executive vice president, chief finance officer and director of food and health supplements firm Cerebos Pacific.

Mr Ramlee chairs the audit and risk committees for both NHG and SUTD, the PMO said in a statement.

He is also on the board of Halogen Foundation (Singapore), an organisation focusing on youth leadership and developing entrepreneurship, and chairs the investment committee for the non-profit.

Additionally, Mr Ramlee chairs the board of 1FSS - a subsidiary of MOH Holdings, the holding company for Singapore's public healthcare institutions - which acts as the financial shared services centre for all public healthcare institutions here.

A member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom, CPA Australia and a council member of the Singapore Accountancy Commission, Mr Ramlee was conferred the Public Service Medal in 2018.

PSC chairman Lee Tzu Yang said he warmly welcomed Mr Ramlee to the commission.

"His wealth of experience in coaching and mentorship, corporate governance and human resource development will complement the PSC's work in talent selection and development," he said.