New member appointed to Public Service Commission

A new member has been appointed to the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced yesterday.

Mr Ramlee Buang was appointed by President Halimah Yacob and will serve a five-year term, which took effect on Monday.

The PSC is responsible for the appointment of public officers in Singapore. It also acts as the administrator of government-funded scholarships aimed at attracting talent for public service.

Mr Ramlee is also a board member of the National Healthcare Group and the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve and look forward to work on the selection and development of talent for the public service," he said.

The 65-year-old - who has more than three decades of experience at multinational corporations in business development and corporate roles - is also the founder of Uyko Advisory, which provides corporate advice, mentorship and coaching.

A member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom, CPA Australia and a council member of the Singapore Accountancy Commission, Mr Ramlee was conferred the Public Service Medal in 2018.

PSC chairman Lee Tzu Yang said: "Mr Ramlee's wealth of experience in coaching and mentorship, corporate governance and human resource development will complement the PSC's work in talent selection and development."