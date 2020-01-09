New member and alternate member appointed to Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob has appointed a member and an alternate member to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).

Bank of Singapore chief executive Bahren Shaari, who was an alternate member, was made a member on Jan 2.

He replaced NTUC FairPrice chairman Bobby Chin whose term on the council ended on New Year's Day after 10 years of service, the President's Office said.

Mrs Mildred Tan, who retired as managing director at Ernst & Young Advisory in 2018, was appointed an alternate member on Jan 2.

The CPA advises the President on the use of her discretionary and custodial powers. It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA when exercising her discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment-related matters.

The council consists of eight members and two alternate members, who are appointed by the President or nominated by the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and the Chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Mr Bahren was appointed by Madam Halimah at her discretion.

Mrs Tan was appointed by Madam Halimah on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in consultation with Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Mr Lee Tzu Yang, the chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The CPA is currently chaired by Mr Eddie Teo, who was the PSC chairman until he retired in 2018.

Its other members include former Cabinet minister S. Dhanabalan, former managing partner of accounting firm Deloitte & Touche Po'ad Shaik Abu Bakar Mattar, retired Supreme Court judge Goh Joon Seng, former Keppel Corp chairman Lim Chee Onn, former Singapore Airlines chairman Stephen Lee Ching Yen and founder, chairman and chief executive of Ho Bee Group Chua Thian Poh.

The second alternate member is Ms Chua Sock Koong, who is Singtel's group chief executive.