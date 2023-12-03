New MAS guidelines for banks to finance transition activities to drive greater climate action

DUBAI – To boost climate mitigation across eight key sectors, Singapore has set new criteria for banks and financial institutions on the financing of green business activities, and transitional activities that are currently not green but are on a pathway to net-zero emission.

This will reduce the risk of green or transition washing by banks and financial institutions and ensure that transition activities will meet the green criteria over time.

The Singapore Asia Taxonomy was launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Dec 3 at the ongoing United Nations COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Speaking at the launch at the Singapore pavilion, MAS managing director Ravi Menon said: “The world needs not just green finance for solar panels and wind farms.

“It needs transition finance to provide the funding support for businesses and sectors that are not so green, to adopt cleaner technologies, increase energy efficiency, and become greener over time.”

Meantime, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who was also at the launch, said the Government will be prepared to provide catalytic capital as part of a US$5 billion (S$6.67 billion) blended finance platform to channel much-needed funding towards greening the region.

Catalytic capital could come in the form of grants and loans with lower interest rates. This would then help to attract commercial capital.

As for the taxonomy, which was drawn up after several rounds of consultation, it covers these eight sectors: energy, industrial, carbon capture and sequestration, agriculture and forestry, construction and real estate, waste and circular economy, information and communications technology, and transportation.

“Defining transition is particularly salient in Asia, where the progressive shift towards a net-zero economy is taking place alongside economic development, population growth and rising energy demands,” said MAS in a statement.

“Providing clarity on what constitutes sustainable and transitional financing will also help to reduce the risk of green or transition washing, as financial institutions will be able to identify and disclose how their financed activities and labelled products are aligned with the taxonomy.”

Transitional activities, such as the phasing out of coal-fired power plants, do not meet the current green thresholds but are on a pathway to net zero, or can contribute to net-zero outcomes.

Net-zero emissions by 2050 is crucial in order to ensure that business activities are aligned to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C.

“To signal the importance of progression towards a 1.5 deg C aligned outcome, transition thresholds do not last indefinitely and have a sunset date,” said MAS.

The Singapore Asia Taxonomy has set out criteria for financing the phase out of coal-fired power plants. That is a critical part of the energy transition in Asia-Pacific, where coal accounts for almost 60 per cent of power generation.

The criteria stipulate that banks lend money to coal plant owners so that they can close their plants early to recoup some money.

Electricity generated from the phased-out plants must be fully replaced with clean energy within the same electricity grid, and the coal plants need to have a just transition plan.

This takes into consideration the socio-economics of closing down a coal plant, such as by ensuring that workers are re-skilled and can move to other renewable sectors.