New mangrove conservatory to open at Punggol Heritage Trail next to new SIT campus

“Mangroves grow better with other types of trees. They are part of ecosystems, they benefit from seagrass, corals, algae, and they need animals such as mud lobsters, crabs, birds, bees and many other organisms,” said Prof Jung-Harada, who is an associate professor of design at SIT.

The SIT mangrove conservatory will combine community outreach, education and applied research.

The conservatory’s outreach centre will have a laboratory to analyse and test drugs, chemicals and biological materials, as well as a workshop.

The centre will allow the public to learn about various mangrove species and their vital role in environmental protection.

The conservatory plans to extend mangrove research and development efforts to ecological restoration projects on nearby Coney Island and Pulau Ubin.

These locations are set to host extensive mangrove forests, which can enhance real-world learning opportunities for students.

Naval architecture students can study the effect of sea-level rise on structures while accounting students can gain hands-on experience measuring the carbon contents of sediments and learning how to do carbon accounting.

Researchers will be able to set up experiments to help identify mangroves that can help Singapore deal with global warming and rising sea levels, and maximise carbon capture.

Mangroves act as a buffer for the coastline, as they are tree structures that hold the soil in place during storms.

Additionally, they act as sediment traps, building up land over time, which helps to counteract rising sea levels.

Mangrove habitats can store and lock carbon in the ground as they take in carbon dioxide through photosynthesis. They can store three to five times more carbon per hectare than other forest types.

The conservatory will be established over three years from 2024 with $680,000 from the Foundation of Rotary Clubs Singapore.

Mr Chew Ghim Bok, who is on the board of directors at Rotary International, said: “With the drive of Singapore Green Plan 2030 and Rotary International’s seventh area of focus, Protecting the Environment, the timing cannot be better than now.

“For Rotarians, who are ‘People of Action’, the establishment of a mangrove conservation facility at SIT is a huge opportunity for us to make a lasting impact on the world and community around us.”