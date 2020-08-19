New Lim Chu Kang Nature Park to be part of 400ha nature park network along the northern coast

SINGAPORE - Nature lovers in Singapore now have a new playground with an 18ha coastal nature park that extends westward of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

The new Lim Chu Kang Nature Park comprises a variety of existing habitats such as mangroves, woodlands, scrublands and grasslands, which coastal birds like the grey-headed fish eagle and grassland natives like the baya weaver call home.

Nature-inspired play spaces will be created for children, while nature and heritage buffs can look forward to a new exhibition and event space in a conservation building, Cashin House along the trail.

The colonial-era bungalow will be enhanced to include new facilities such as an exhibition space, seminar rooms for workshops and a seaview terrace.

With the upgrades to the heritage building, visitors will be able to explore the house and its surroundings while learning about the historical significance of the area.

Work on Cashin House will begin later this year, and is estimated to be completed in early 2022.

The Lim Chu Kang Nature Park is a green corridor within a 400ha nature park network along the northern coast, comprising Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat and Kranji Marshes, as well as nearby eco-corridors and marshes.

More than three times the size of the wetland reserve, the new Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network will help strengthen the conservation of wetland biodiversity in the northern region.

There will be more than 15km of nature trails within the network by 2022, when 5km of new trails in the Lim Chu Kang Nature Park and upcoming Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat are added.

This new nature park network will be linked by trails and park connectors to the upcoming Round-Island-Route, a major recreational route connecting Singapore's various green areas.