New KKH clinic for children suffering from genetic condition with high cholesterol levels

SINGAPORE – Thousands of children and adolescents who have a genetic condition that causes them to have high levels of bad cholesterol from a young age could seek targeted help at a new clinic in KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

KKH Lipid Centre is Singapore’s first dedicated clinic for the management of familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH) in children.

FH is an inherited disorder caused by mutations in genes involved in the metabolism of cholesterol. Affected children are born with dyslipidaemia, which is characterised by very high levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), which is better known as “bad cholesterol”.

This leads to the development of atherosclerosis, a build-up of fatty deposits that causes blockages and narrowing of the blood vessels, and subsequently, cardiovascular diseases, said KKH.

The centre – which is part of the metabolic health programme under the KKH-led SingHealth Duke-NUS Maternal and Child Health Research Institute (MCHRI) – will aim to proactively identify and manage FH in early childhood.

In managing children diagnosed with the disease, the centre will focus on “individual characteristics and genomics” to administer therapy at the right time for each affected patient.

“Unlike FH in adults which can be managed by statins and lipid-lowering drugs, FH in childhood can manifest more severely, and require targeted diagnosis and aggressive treatment,” said Professor Fabian Yap, deputy director at MCHRI.

Around 35,000 people in Singapore, or one in 140, suffer from FH. These include 4,000 children and adolescents, said KKH in a statement on May 20.

Despite this figure, more than 90 per cent of FH cases in Singapore remain undiagnosed or do not receive timely treatment, especially children and adolescents.

Prof Yap, who is also head and senior consultant of endocrinology service at KKH, said: “Of greater concern is the fact that FH in childhood can also be insidious and stay silent until cholesterol levels are actually measured. Being genetic, FH cannot be addressed by dietary and lifestyle changes alone.”

He added: “As the risk of atherosclerosis is cumulative and starts early in life, early detection for children at risk of this genetic condition is crucial. For instance, the first two years of life are key to the diagnosis of Homozygous FH, a more severe form of FH which is inherited from both parents.”

Children with untreated FH have LDL-C levels of over 4.1 millimoles per litre (mmol/L) can show no symptoms as effects of heart complications from impaired blood vessel linings build up over time.

In comparison, the optimal LDL-C for children aged two to 18 years is less than 3.5 mmol/L, KKH noted.

The centre encourages early screening for children at risk of FH to prevent lifelong cholesterol build-up and related diseases.

These include children whose immediate family members are already diagnosed with FH or have a history of developing cardiovascular disease earlier in life – before 55 years for women, and before 65 years for men.