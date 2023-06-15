New judges appointed for Appellate Division and High Court

SINGAPORE – High Court judge See Kee Oon has been appointed Judge of the Appellate Division by the President and will take on the role from Oct 1.
The Appellate Division of the High Court hears civil appeals that are not allocated to the Court of Appeal.
Judicial Commissioners Goh Yihan and Teh Hwee Hwee have been appointed Judges of the High Court from Oct 1, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.
JC Teh will also serve as the Presiding Judge of the Family Justice Courts for three years from Oct 1. She takes over the role from Justice Debbie Ong Siew Ling, who relinquishes the position she has held since Oct 1, 2017.
Three senior judges were appointed by President Halimah Yacob. They are Justice Tan Siong Thye, who will serve from June 22; Justice Judith Prakash, who will take on the role from Jan 2, 2024 and Justice Lee Seiu Kin, who will serve from Jan 30, 2024. All three will serve as senior judges until Jan 4, 2027.
Separately, Mr Alex Wong Li Kok has been appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court for two years from Aug 1.
Justice Choo Han Teck has been reappointed as Judge of the High Court for two years from Feb 21, 2024. This is his fourth reappointment as Judge of the High Court following his retirement on Feb 20, 2019.
Justice See has served as Judge of the High Court since Jan 31, 2017. He also oversaw day-to-day management of the State Courts as its Presiding Judge from April 14, 2014 to March 31, 2020.
Justice See’s areas of focus include finance, complex commercial cases, public law and judicial review, as well as criminal matters.
He is currently the president of the Industrial Arbitration Court and chairs the Criminal Law Advisory Committee and Personal Injury Damages Committee.