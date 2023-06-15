New judges appointed for Appellate Division and High Court

SINGAPORE – High Court judge See Kee Oon has been appointed Judge of the Appellate Division by the President and will take on the role from Oct 1.

The Appellate Division of the High Court hears civil appeals that are not allocated to the Court of Appeal.

Judicial Commissioners Goh Yihan and Teh Hwee Hwee have been appointed Judges of the High Court from Oct 1, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

JC Teh will also serve as the Presiding Judge of the Family Justice Courts for three years from Oct 1. She takes over the role from Justice Debbie Ong Siew Ling, who relinquishes the position she has held since Oct 1, 2017.

Three senior judges were appointed by President Halimah Yacob. They are Justice Tan Siong Thye, who will serve from June 22; Justice Judith Prakash, who will take on the role from Jan 2, 2024 and Justice Lee Seiu Kin, who will serve from Jan 30, 2024. All three will serve as senior judges until Jan 4, 2027.