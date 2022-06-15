New interact club in Sembawang has community health as its youth members' main objective

SINGAPORE - The Rotary Club of Singapore has set up its first interact club focused on public health in Sembawang.

The Interact Club of Sembawang (ICS), which was launched on Wednesday (June 15), will see its 49 members, aged 15 to 19 years old, organising health-related programmes in the area.

Some programmes include inculcating healthy eating and exercise habits in young children, providing mental health support for the youth, and organising social activities for the elderly.

Interact clubs are the youth arms of the global Rotary Club network.

ICS president Anson Koh, 19, said its current members are mainly from secondary schools and junior colleges, but the club plans to hold recruitment drives at polytechnics.

The Temasek Junior College graduate, who has been tutoring disadvantaged primary school students for free since 2018, said he wants to find more ways to give back to the community.

Mr Koh said his father's business failed two years ago, so he had to work to support his family while still studying. But he persisted in his volunteer work with various organisations.

"I started to really understand the struggles of children from low-income households when I started working and being financially independent," the teenager said, adding that it was tough to juggle work, his studies and other commitments.

Mr Koh wants to help more disadvantaged young people through ICS' proposed mental health programmes. He also hopes that through the various activities, the club can influence others to become public health ambassadors.

For a start, ICS has partnered with Yishun Health, which runs a network of medical institutions and health facilities in the north of Singapore, including Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital, to introduce existing community health programmes to students.

Students have gone door to door to reach out to residents, held community gardening activities, and helped out at community health posts operated by Yishun Health last week.

On Wednesday, the students showed what they had learnt from their three-day attachment at the community health posts by measuring Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's height, weight, grip strength and blood pressure.