New innovation centre here to give firms access to technology that transmits data using light

SINGAPORE - Photonics, the science behind how light is used to transmit data, is already in use here in fibre optic cables that provide people with Internet connection but its potential is huge, said American firm Palomar Technologies.

Think smart refrigerators tapping Internet of Things (IOT) technology to remind you that milk is running low, and 5G wireless network that allows movies to be streamed to your phone. These emerging technologies will need bandwidth wide enough for them to all run fast.

Enter photons - the essential means to transmit greater volumes of data generated by millions of devices at high speed over vast distances.

On Tuesday (Nov 27), the firm launched an Innovation Centre - located at Tradehub 21 in Jurong - to give manufacturing firms access to, among other things, research and low-volume prototyping for the assembly of devices that enable IOT and 5G wireless networks.

The centre, the first in South-east Asia, was launched in partnership with local LUX Photonics Consortium, an initiative by Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore that seeks to translate photonics research into applications.

The centre also involves DenseLight Semiconductors, a division of Canadian POET Technologies that develops and manufactures optical light source products.

"With Singapore's focus on Smart Nation, Internet of Things, and supporting next generation innovation such as driverless cars and 5G wireless, our Innovation Centre ensures more regional companies have access to technologies that can support the speed, bandwidth and clean power required by these applications," said the firm's vice-president of global sales of Palomar Rich Hueners.

Professor Tjin Swee Chuan, chairman of LUX Photonics Consortium, said the centre will enable Singapore manufacturers to translate cutting-edge research in photonics into diverse applications.

By 2025, over 75 billion IOT devices will be connected to networks with data transferred at 100 times the speed of today, said Palomar Technologies.

"The rise of IOT in our homes and cities requires the need for higher data transfer speeds, increased computing power, and more efficient capacity handling, while photonic devices must be smaller in size and more sustainable - thereby transforming the core of technology development," it added.

Prof Tjin said photonics has "revolutionised the way we communicate and will continue to do so with the ever-increasing demand for more data and faster data rates".

"Toolsets that integrate photonics into current technology platforms will allow us to achieve our vision of a smart nation," he added.