6,500 people with disabilities, caregivers to get help with digital, financial literacy skills

SINGAPORE - Some 6,500 people with disabilities and their caregivers will be taught how to budget and better manage their money under a new initiative by DBS Foundation and SG Enable.

They will also learn about topics such as digital banking and scam awareness.

Equipping them with these financial and digital literacy skills will help them live more independently and have greater access to social and economic opportunities, said the two organisations in a statement on Tuesday.

DBS Foundation will contribute $1 million to the initiative, which aims to reach some 6,500 people with disabilities and their caregivers over three years, starting from 2024.

The statement noted that based on focus groups held by SG Enable, 80 per cent of people with disabilities surveyed had pointed out that digital and financial literacy skills, which are essential for daily living, are not covered in existing training programmes.

At the Enabling Academy Learning Festival held in August, over 50 per cent of people with disabilities and their caregivers who attended expressed interest to learn about topics such as the concept of money and savings, cashless payments and digital banking.

As part of the new initiative, DBS Foundation and SG Enable will jointly develop a customised learning roadmap that caters to diverse learning needs. There will be up to 30 modules for participants to choose from.

The roadmap, which will be launched in 2024, will support people with varying disabilities such as autism, intellectual disability, physical disability and sensory disability.

Caregivers are also encouraged to attend the workshop as some may not be digitally or financially literate themselves.

The programme will cover basic financial concepts such budgeting, money management and insurance, and also teach participants how to apply these concepts in digital banking, online security and scam awareness, among other topics.

Scenario planning, such as the issue of long-term financial security in the event of the caregiver’s death, may also be incorporated.

The workshops will be available via different channels such as in-person sessions near where participants live and work, as well as e-modules.

DBS Foundation and SG Enable will also work together to develop resource guides, toolkits and course materials for trainers, caregivers, special education schools and other in the disability ecosystem, to equip them with knowledge on how to support people with disabilities in their learning.

On Tuesday, the initiative was launched at the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, accompanied by his wife Jane Ittogi.