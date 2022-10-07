New initiative launched to help dispel stigma, misconceptions about mental health

SINGAPORE - Public attitudes towards people with mental health issues have improved over the years but there remains some disquiet about those with such conditions.

In a study of 2,000 Singapore residents, researchers found that only four in 10 people were willing to live with a person with a mental health condition.

The 2021 National Council of Social Service (NCSS) study also found that about one in five people were “frightened to think of people with mental health conditions living in residential neighbourhoods”.

To double down on efforts to create greater awareness against mental health stigma, a new initiative was launched on Friday by President Halimah Yacob.

The Beyond the Label (BTL) Collective also aims to overcome distrust and create better support at the workplace for those with mental health conditions.

"There needs to be greater awareness that mental health exists on a spectrum. We should not erroneously associate criminality or violence with mental health conditions, as this is rarely the case," said Madam Halimah.

"We must encourage early help-seeking and intervention so that mental health conditions can be better managed, and individuals can thrive despite their condition."

She added that there is also a need to dispel the shame and stigma of seeking help.

The BTL Collective, led by NCSS and Touch Community Services, will bring together 26 partner organisations, such as Samaritans of Singapore and Care Corner Singapore.

Among the objectives of the partnership is helping to equip the public with skills to support those with mental health conditions and implementing workplace adjustments to support such employees.