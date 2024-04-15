New initiative by Temasek Trust-backed alliance to boost philanthropic funding for nature

SINGAPORE – From restoring forests to safeguarding seas, nature conservation is set to receive a boost in philanthropic funding, under an initiative that will be introduced during a philanthropic conference in Singapore on April 15.

The new Communities initiative by the Temasek Trust-backed Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA) includes two nature-themed “clusters” of givers, called communities.

The Blue Oceans community focuses on the conservation and sustainable use of oceans and marine resources in Asia, while the Sustainable Land Use community will prioritise sustainable agriculture, land conservation and biodiversity preservation.

A third community will focus on holistic and inclusive education.

These communities will serve as platforms for collaboration among alliance members keen on funding initiatives under the different themes. In joining each community, members will contribute their knowledge, resources and capital towards achieving shared goals, with the aim of scaling impact more effectively and quickly across geographies.

“This initiative aims to enable members with shared interests to build on each other’s expertise and resources, and combine their capital to fund a portfolio of high-impact projects,” said the alliance.

PAA has more than 80 members and partners, including international organisations such as Dalio Philanthropies and Bloomberg Philanthropies, as well as local and regional ones such as DBS Foundation and Tanoto Foundation. Alliance members contribute funding, while partners deliver and implement various impact projects.

The three communities will be introduced during the Philanthropy Asia Summit – PAA’s flagship programme – taking place from April 15 to 18 at Marina Bay Sands.

For a start, more than $40 million in funding has been committed across the three communities by the PAA and “community pioneers”, which are alliance members that will shape, fund and advance each community’s work together with PAA. The alliance did not provide a breakdown of funding committed per community.

Dalio Philanthropies and the Tsao Pao Chee family business are the community pioneers for Blue Oceans, while Golden Philanthropies (Sinar Mas) and Jollibee Group Foundation are helming Sustainable Land Use. Tanoto Foundation is the pioneer for the Holistic and Inclusive Education community.

PAA chief executive Lim Seok Hui said that with the new initiative, the growing involvement of international philanthropic organisations in Asia will help to build on the good work of regional philanthropic organisations. “This not only enriches partnerships here with fresh insights, expertise and resources, but also signals the importance and urgency of Asia and Asian solutions to tackle today’s most complex challenges.”

For example, OceanX – the non-profit initiative of the US-headquartered Dalio Philanthropies – currently has its research vessel OceanXplorer docked in Singapore, and has announced plans to conduct expeditions to explore the region’s rich sea life.