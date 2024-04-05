New initiative aims to recruit more than 2,400 senior volunteers for active ageing centres

SINGAPORE - A new initiative aims to get more seniors involved as volunteers at active ageing centres islandwide.

More than 2,400 seniors will be recruited and trained in areas like befriending other seniors, or organising and facilitating activities at centres near their homes or workplaces, under the Silver Guardians programme by the Agency for Integrated Care.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung described the initiative as the fourth prong of Age Well SG, a national programme that encourages seniors to live healthily and actively in the community.

Being able to contribute to society can give people a sense of purpose and self-worth, said Mr Ong.

“Through volunteerism, seniors can continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people around them, and remain active, healthy and socially connected,” he said during the launch of the initiative on April 5 at the Presbyterian Community Services’ Esther Active Ageing Centre.

Mr Ong added that the Silver Guardians will complement the existing Silver Generation Ambassadors, senior volunteers recruited to engage elderly people in their homes and communities and connect them to relevant government schemes. It is also run by AIC, the agency tasked with coordinating care for seniors.

While focused on senior volunteers, the Silver Guardians programme is open to all aged 18 and above.

Between April and December 2023, AIC conducted a pilot programme of the Silver Guardian initiative, to understand the support required by active ageing centres and how volunteers can best contribute.

Under the pilot programme, 200 volunteers were dispatched to 12 centres, where they facilitated activities such as communal cooking, and reached out to seniors living nearby to connect them with the centre.

“Through the pilot, AACs were able to resource more interesting activities for seniors. Many of the volunteers were seniors themselves who found joy in sharing their interests with others and spending their time purposefully,” said AIC in a media release.

The pilot programme showed that volunteers benefit greatly; perhaps even more than the beneficiaries themselves, said Mr Ong.

For example, those who facilitated exercise programmes themselves became fitter and healthier, he said.

Volunteers can choose volunteer opportunities based on their own skills and interests, but also have the option of being trained in specialised skills such as community befriending and designing active ageing programmes. Learning institutes appointed by AIC will provide training.

AIC will also try to match Silver Guardians to active ageing centres near their homes or workplaces, so as to make volunteering more accessible, said Mr Ong.