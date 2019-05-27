New incineration plant opened to recycle NTU's rubbish into power and building materials

SINGAPORE - A new incineration facility in Tuas South will turn all the rubbish collected from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) into valuable resources like electricity and construction materials.

Launched on Monday (May 27) by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, the $40 million facility is supported by the National Research Foundation, National Environment Agency, Economic Development Board, and NTU.

Over 11 tonnes of rubbish a day can be processed at the plant.

Waste materials are shredded, dried, and converted into gas and other useful by-products.

This process is called gasification, where organic or fossil fuel-based materials are converted into carbon monoxide, hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

As the waste is mixed with biomass charcoal, the furnace turns up the heat to 1,600 deg C. In comparison, conventional mass burn incinerators operate to around 850 deg C.

The plant may one day be used to process medical and hazardous waste, as its ability to burn at high temperatures is capable of killing harmful pathogens.

These same high temperatures convert rubbish to synthetic gas, or syngas - which is mostly composed of carbon monoxide and hydrogen.

Syngas can be used to produce electricity or be converted into recyclable metal alloys.

It can also be used to create slag - a glass-like material that can be used as a replacement for sand and concrete.

Mr Masagos said: "The facility incorporates various plug and play features to facilitate test-bedding different aspects of gasification technology. It also provides hands-on education and practical training that will help grow our local expertise in waste-to-energy processes.

"To minimise the amount of waste headed for the incineration plants, we have gone one step further. We will recover value from ash or treated waste to optimise our remaining landfill, and keep it open as long as we can."