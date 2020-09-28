New ICA service will let you register change of address online

SINGAPORE - From Oct 1, a new Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) online service will allow people to change their local or overseas residential address.

With this service, those who wish to process a change of address will no longer be able to do so at neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) or neighbourhood police centres (NPCs) from Dec 1.

Applicants can access the change of address e-Service at ICA's website using their SingPass and follow a few basic steps.

Within three to five days, they will receive a unique PIN sent by mail to their new address.

International delivery time will vary based on the destination country's postal service.

Applicants will then be asked to enter the PIN via the e-Service to verify the new address.

Upon verification, an instant acknowledgement will be sent to indicate that the change of address is successful.

The new address will be updated in the databases of public agencies within one working day.

A second mail will then be sent to the applicant, containing a sticker with the new address. Applicants must affix the sticker to the back of their NRIC according to the instructions.

Under the National Registration Act, all NRIC holders need to report a change of address within 28 days of moving into a new residence, whether it is located in or outside of Singapore.

The ICA's new e-Service will be available in English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.

Those residing in the same household can also update their address with a single application.

If they are not able to submit applications through the online service, they may appoint proxies who are SingPass holders to submit the application on their behalf.

The proxies must provide the applicant's NRIC number and its date of issue to access the e-Service. To complete the process, the proxies must also obtain and enter the PIN mailed to the applicant's new address.

Those who are unable to apply for a change of address online and do not have proxies may visit the ICA for assistance.

Users of the new e-Service should also note that enforcement action will be taken against anyone who misuses it.

Under the National Registration Regulations, anyone who reports a false residential address can be fined up to $3,000, jailed for two years, or both.

It is also an offence if the user does not subsequently follow through to affix the new address sticker onto the IC.