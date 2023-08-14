New hub at Tampines West CC brings disability services closer to home

SINGAPORE - Tampines and Bedok residents with disabilities, as well as their caregivers, will be able to enjoy community activities and learn skills at a new hub launched at Tampines West Community Club (CC) on Monday.

The ESH@Tampines – the first of its kind in Singapore – will also provide support and training for caregivers, help build peer support networks, and offer respite care services.

The ESH (Enabling Services Hub) is a joint effort by disability agency SG Enable and charity SPD. It is open to Singapore residents with disabilities aged 19 to 60 living in Tampines and Bedok, and their caregivers.

Such hubs, introduced with the aim to bring social services, employment and other activities closer to those with disabilities, are part of the Enabling Masterplan 2030, which sets out the vision for Singapore as an inclusive society in 2030.

The hubs also aim to develop a stronger ecosystem of support for persons with disabilities, from befriending services to social recreational activities and courses.

ESH@Tampines programmes include community activities such as brisk walking and low-impact aerobics, diamond art (artwork created with resin rhinestones) workshops, as well as digital skills and money management courses.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said the ESH embodies the idea that every individual deserves the opportunity to participate fully in society and contribute in his own unique way.

This will help Singaporeans build a stronger and more vibrant community, he added.

Mr Masagos, who is also Second Minister for Health, said the ESH is defined by three elements – place, participation and people.

First, it will bring support for persons with disabilities into neighbourhoods. It will serve as the local touchpoint, connecting residents with disabilities and their families to disability and community services.

At the ESH, residents with disabilities can participate in programmes such as courses on daily living, while caregivers can tap respite care and meet other caregivers.

Second, it will enable residents with disabilities to actively participate in the community.

Said Mr Masagos: “To be truly inclusive, persons with disabilities must be socially connected to the community. This is why the ESH is more than just a physical space at Tampines West CC. It is about individuals and organisations coming together to make inclusion part of everyday life.”

For instance, at ESH@Tampines, residents with disabilities and other residents can participate together in community events and fitness activities such as Bokwa (a dance fitness programme) and cardio dance, and children can play with one another.

Individuals can befriend and support fellow residents with disabilities and their families.