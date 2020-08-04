New High Court judge Dedar Singh Gill sworn in

New High Court judge Dedar Singh Gill was sworn in by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

The swearing-in and appointment ceremony took place in the West Drawing Room of the Istana.

In attendance were Justice Gill's wife, son and daughter, as well as Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

His appointment, which took effect last Saturday, was first announced by the Prime Minister's Office on April 6.

Justice Gill, 61, first joined the Supreme Court bench in 2018 when he was appointed judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court in August that year. The Supreme Court comprises the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

Before that, he was the managing director of the intellectual property department at Drew & Napier.

While working for the firm, he had appeared as counsel before the High Court and Court of Appeal for major corporate clients, and had established a reputation for his expertise in intellectual property law.

After assuming his Supreme Court role, he was appointed by the Chief Justice to manage the intellectual property list of the High Court, and worked on reviewing the intellectual property dispute resolution system in Singapore.

In addition to intellectual property cases, he has experience with cases related to contract, tort and negligence matters.

Justice Gill graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Laws with Honours in 1983.

With his appointment, the Supreme Court will have a total of 25 judges, four judicial commissioners, four senior judges and 17 international judges.