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Participants in the heritage trail walking past the National Gallery, formerly the Supreme Court, on July 2.

SINGAPORE – Immersed in the nation’s rich architectural heritage, Singapore’s newest heritage trail is the first of its kind to explore how the rule of law has shaped not only national development, but also the everyday lives of Singaporeans.

This year marks SGLaw200, the bicentennial of Singapore’s modern judicial system, which was established through the Second Charter of Justice in 1826.

To commemorate the milestone, the heritage trail, titled In Place and Progress: Tracing the Rule of Law Through Singapore’s Legal Landmarks, will be open to the public from July 11 until the end of the year.

The trail, developed in collaboration between the Ministry of Law and HeritageSG, features 20 landmarks that are integral to Singapore’s legal evolution. The free guided walking tour covers nine of these sites, while all 20 landmarks can be explored through an interactive virtual guide at www.sglaw200explore.sg.

The tour begins at the National Gallery Singapore, which housed the Supreme Court for more than 60 years and witnessed significant legal reforms, including the abolition of jury trials in 1969.

The tour begins at the National Gallery Singapore, which housed the Supreme Court for more than 60 years. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Visitors can also view historical newspapers and Straits Settlements currency dating back to 1937, recovered from a time capsule buried beneath the building.

Another highlight of the trail is The Arts House at the Old Parliament, arguably Singapore’s oldest surviving government building.

While sitting in the original seats of the former Cabinet, visitors can learn how the building has housed all three branches of government at different times in its history – the Legislature, which makes the law; the Executive, which administers the law; and the Judiciary, which interprets the law through the courts.

Participants of the heritage trail exploring The Arts House, formerly the Old Parliament House, on July 2. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The tour takes a scenic turn at Hong Lim Park, which sits within an area that once housed key law enforcement institutions until 1975.

Visitors can see the only remnant of the colonial-era structures in the area, the functioning Kreta Ayer Neighbourhood Police Post, where anyone can file a police report or call the police if necessary. The police post marks the site of the former North Canal Road Post Office.

A group of Singapore Management University students were invited for a preview of the heritage trail to share their thoughts. Declan Saw, a 24-year-old Politics, Law, and Economics student called the trail a “step into the past”.

Fedelia Chan, a 25-year-old law student, remarked, “I never knew there were so many (legal) landmarks and how (the law) has evolved.”

Participants on the heritage trail walking into Kreta Ayer Neighbourhood Police Post on July 2. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

At the launch of the SGLaw200 initiatives, Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Social and Family Development, highlighted the importance of the rule of law: “When the rule of law works well, it gives us the confidence to live, study, work, dream and build our future.”

He added: “(The Charter of Justice) helped lay the foundations for our modern judicial and legal system... (shaping) a system where disputes are settled not by force, status or connections, but through rules, evidence and justice... They are part of why Singapore has been able to grow from a small port city into a trusted, stable, and successful nation.”

Alongside the heritage trail, the Ministry of Law and the Singapore Post have launched a special commemorative four-stamp set titled Justice for All: Upholding the Rule of Law In Singapore.

Illustrated by local designer Andy Koh, the stamps depict the country’s robust legal institutions and people-centred avenues for justice, which combine innovation with heart.

The special commemorative four-stamp set designed by Andy Koh. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The first stamp, titled Pillars of Justice, centres on Singapore’s three courts – the Supreme Court, the State Courts and the Family Justice Courts – highlighting their shared commitment to ensuring equality and safeguarding the rights of all.

The final $2 stamp of the collection, titled Future of Justice, looks ahead, depicting the intersection of technology and the law, a development that promises both accessible and meaningful justice for future generations.

The stamps are available for purchase at the Philatelic Counter at the General Post Office, the Philatelic Store @ Tampines and online at shop.singpost.com.

The SGLaw200 celebration also includes a roving exhibition, titled In Practice: The Rule of Law in Our Singapore Story. Through curated panels and multimedia displays, visitors can delve into the progression of Singapore’s legal system and its role in supporting economic growth, social harmony and national policies.

The exhibition will be available free to the public, beginning at HarbourFront Library in August.