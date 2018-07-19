New HDB projects to marry nature with built environment

Dragonfly ponds to attract insects which eat mosquitoes. Spaces set aside for community farms. Greenery planted to reduce noise and provide relief from the heat.

These are some of the ways greenery will be incorporated in new HDB projects launched from this month, which will adopt the updated Biophilic Town Framework to create natural environments that are holistically intertwined with the built environment.

The framework was first adopted in 2015 in Punggol Northshore District, where community facilities and footpaths were planned using wind and sunlight simulation studies, and measures put in place to draw people outdoors.

