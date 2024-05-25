New HDB flats prevent further entrenchment of Bukit Timah as private home enclave: Experts

SINGAPORE – The introduction of new public housing in Bukit Timah for the first time in about 40 years is a significant move that could help prevent the further entrenchment of the area as a private residential enclave, said urban studies scholars.

Their comments follow an announcement by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on May 23 that a mix of public and private homes will be developed on the grounds of the former Bukit Timah Turf City.

Between 15,000 and 20,000 homes will be built on the 176ha site over the next two to three decades.

A spokesperson for the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said agencies are still working on the detailed plans for the site, including the proportion of public and private homes.

Dr Harvey Neo, a professorial research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, said that if the Government is truly sincere in “unpriming” the image of areas like Bukit Timah, the majority of the planned homes should be public flats.

Comparing Turf City with Tengah, which is slated to have 42,000 homes, about 70 per cent of them public flats, Dr Neo said a clear sign that the Government wants to have greater diversity would be if it set aside at least 80 per cent of the upcoming units on the former racecourse site for the public.

But this may still not be enough to change public perceptions of Bukit Timah, given that Turf City is a small part of a district with a great concentration of private homes, he said.

“We already have had limited public housing around Toh Yi Drive for years but that has not changed the perception of Bukit Timah,” he said.

Dr Woo Jun Jie, a senior lecturer at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said the insertion of public homes in Bukit Timah would benefit schools in the area, as children from more diverse backgrounds will be able to attend these schools.

“This is an important development, as greater social diversity and inclusivity in schools will ultimately contribute to broader social cohesion and a stronger sense of shared national identity,” said Dr Woo.

He added that the injection of public housing in Turf City is in line with ongoing efforts by the Government to increase diversity in, and access to city-centre housing, and other prime locations.

But asked if the move reflects the Government’s push for greater inclusivity in recent years, sociologist Chua Beng Huat said he doubts that having public housing in Turf City will truly allow for class-mixing.

Professor Chua, an emeritus professor at the National University of Singapore’s sociology and anthropology department, said the People’s Action Party (PAP) Government has espoused social inclusivity, “likely because income and wealth inequalities have become public issues and may potentially be politicised in the coming general election”.

“This insertion of public housing into an area of traditional privileged class is an attempt to demonstrate the Government’s resolve on ‘inclusivity’,” he said.

However, Prof Chua said that given the flats will likely be considered Prime flats, adding public housing in Bukit Timah “will appease the upper end of the middle class, an important segment of the electorate to the PAP, rather than truly (achieve) class-mixing”.

Under the Housing Board’s new flat classification, which takes effect from October 2024, Prime flats are those in the choicest locations, such as the city centre and surrounding towns.