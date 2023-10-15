New hawker centres, recreational spaces part of Choa Chu Kang rejuvenation plan

SINGAPORE – Residents of Choa Chu Kang can look forward to more affordable dining options, better connectivity and new recreational spaces close by as the town is refreshed over the coming decade.

The town’s first hawker centre will be ready when the integrated development close to Yew Tee MRT is completed around early 2027.

Its second hawker centre will be built as part of rejuvenation works to Choa Chu Kang town centre that are expected to commence once the new Jurong Region Line MRT station there is completed in 2027, said the Housing Board on Sunday.

On Sunday, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said other improvements to Choa Chu Kang town centre in the coming years include a new integrated transport hub next to the existing Choa Chu Kang MRT station and new commercial and community facilities such as a new pedestrian mall and a new town plaza for performances, festive bazaars and fitness activities.

Mr Gan, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, said at the launch of the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) exhibition at Keat Hong Community Club that the plans announced on Sunday are another step to “further enhance our residents’ lives, strengthen our community bonds and make Choa Chu Kang an even better place to live, work, and play”.

The upgrades are part of HDB’s ROH programme for Choa Chu Kang, which includes Yew Tee, Keat Hong and Teck Whye, where the town’s first HDB flats were completed in 1977.

Choa Chu Kang is the latest batch of towns to be rejuvenated, along with Ang Mo Kio, Queenstown and Bukit Merah.

Apart from a new hawker centre, the Heart of Yew Tee integrated development will have a polyclinic, a kidney dialysis centre, shops and senior housing options.

Located a short walk from Yew Tee MRT station, it is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Green and activity spaces across the town will also be enhanced, such as with more play spaces and rest stops.

For instance, a new activity corridor will be built stretching south from the Kranji Expressway next to Choa Chu Kang Park to Bukit Batok Road.

This will connect to the existing Limbang Green Spine between Yew Tee MRT station and Limbang Park, which will have new fitness equipment and sheltered linkways.

Further north, the Yew Tee Lifestyle Corridor that stretches from Pang Sua canal to Yew Tee MRT station will have a new water play feature and community pavilion.

HDB said these improvements were a response to residents’ feedback for facilities that would support active lifestyles, and for more natural spaces where they can relax with friends and family.