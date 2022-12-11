New hawker centre in Bukit Panjang features affordable fare and Michelin-rated stalls

SINGAPORE - More than 4,000 people flocked to try the offerings at the newly opened Senja Hawker Centre in Bukit Panjang on Sunday.

There are 28 stalls, including four Michelin-rated ones. As a social enterprise hawker centre, its food stalls are obliged to offer affordable food options, with at least one main dish priced between $2.80 and $3.50.

The Senja Hawker Centre, which operates under the FairPrice Group, is the first one with Warong Rice Garden, a halal concept developed under the Rice Garden Community Programme offering Muslim customers nasi campur - or “mixed rice” in Malay - from as low as $2.

The crowd was still going strong when The Straits Times visited the hawker centre at about 3pm on Sunday.

There were queues at many of the stalls, with customers at some stalls having to wait 30 minutes for their food.

Three MPs - Mr Edward Chia and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan from Holland Bukit Timah GRC, and Mr Liang Eng Hwa from Bukit Panjang SMC - visited the hawker centre on Sunday morning to meet patrons and hawkers.

Michelin Plate hawkers there include Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice, a popular stall serving Teochew-style braised duck that has been operating for more than 60 years. The Michelin Plate is given to eateries recognised for serving good food.

Singaporeans can also tuck into hor fun from Michelin Bib Gourmand stall Shi Hui Yian, which is famed for its collagen-rich gravy and nutrient-loaded herbal braising sauce. Bib Gourmand awardees are recognised for their value-for-money offerings.

At the fourth outlet of Munchi Pancakes, a hawker stall selling min jiang kueh, customers can buy the pancakes in non-traditional flavours such as Oreo cheese and matcha, and the newly launched Earl Grey tea.

Other stalls include Onigirazudon, which started as a home-based business selling Japanese rice wraps. during the Covid-19 pandemic. This stall, its first physical outlet, offers a bigger menu that includes Japanese rice bowls, besides the rice wraps.

Mrs Felicia Lim, 55, who lives within walking distance of the hawker centre, was at its opening with her family.

She said: “I have been waiting for this hawker centre to open for a few years. It is definitely be a place I will visit during lunch or dinner as there are many food options here and they are priced affordably and reasonably. The quality of food looks good too.”