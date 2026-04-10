New halal-compliant ingredient aims to help S’pore seniors with chewing difficulties enjoy meals

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Satay, ketupat and satay sauce (left) and curry fishballs (right), made with MAKANsoft powder (background).

SINGAPORE - Seniors who struggle to chew or swallow often lose their appetite and enjoyment of food, putting them at risk of poor nutrition.

A new food texturant – an ingredient that alters the texture and sensation of foods – could change that.

Produced in a halal-certified facility, MAKANsoft is Singapore’s first halal-compliant food texturant designed to help seniors enjoy their meals.

Developed under a research programme at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), MAKANsoft enables pureed food to be reshaped to resemble its original form, while remaining safe to eat.

The programme is known as DIGNIFIED, which stands for Delicious, Integrative, Good Nutrition and Fulfilment in Elderly Diet.

Supported by A*STAR, the DIGNIFIED programme brings together food technologists and engineers, a dietitian, a speech therapist, sensory scientists and chefs. It seeks to tackle a growing challenge in Singapore’s ageing society: helping seniors with chewing and swallowing difficulties continue to enjoy their meals.

Led by Dr Verena Tan, an associate professor at SIT who leads its dietetics and nutrition bachelor’s programme, the DIGNIFIED programme conducted a survey from November 2024 to about mid-2025 .

The study involved over 200 seniors across the three main ethnic groups – Chinese, Malays and Indians , examining their dietary habits, food preferences and views on healthy ageing.

Almost half of the respondents knew of texture-modified foods, but only 16 per cent had previously tried them. However, almost 80 per cent said they would consider texture-modified foods if chewing difficulties arose.

These challenges often arise from reduced chewing strength, missing teeth, poorly fitted dentures or early signs of swallowing difficulties. To ensure safe eating, many seniors require foods that comply with level four or five of the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative (IDDSI).

The IDDSI is a globally recognised standard that categorises food textures and drink consistencies to improve food safety for individuals with swallowing difficulties. It comprises seven levels, ranging from thin drinks at level zero to easy-to-chew foods at level seven.

MAKANsoft adheres to level four and five standards.

IDDSI level five foods are soft, moist and finely minced into pieces roughly 4mm in size. These foods hold their shape on a spoon without being runny or watery .

MAKANsoft is now available for licensing to interested food and ingredient manufacturers. According to Dr Tan, the product will be commercially ready once all necessary microbial checks and testing are completed.

In addition to MAKANsoft, she said the DIGNIFIED programme is working on other food solutions to address the chewing and swallowing difficulties faced by seniors.

(From left) Research engineer Liu Xinran, Dr Verena Tan, Associate Professor Wang Wen and research engineer Riane Yeo are part of the team involved in the DIGNIFIED programme. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Among the solutions created are ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat Asian meals in both single-serve or bulk portions that meet the IDDSI level five standard. These include local favourites like chicken rice and carrot cake, as well as staple components like rice, meat and vegetables.

“Our goal with the DIGNIFIED programme is to reimagine texture-modified food not just as a clinical necessity, but as a way to preserve culture and enjoyment at mealtimes,” said Dr Tan.

“We want seniors to continue experiencing familiar foods while maintaining dignity, even as they face chewing or swallowing challenges.”

The three-year, grant-funded DIGNIFIED programme will end around November 2027.

Correction note: The story’s headline has been updated to reflect that MAKANsoft is halal-compliant.