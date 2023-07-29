New guidelines for cat breeders, pet shops: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE - The standards of breeding and sale of pet cats in Singapore will be aligned to conditions already in place for pet dogs, as part of efforts to ensure their health and welfare.

Speaking at the Asia Cat Expo on Saturday, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) has now implemented the same set of licensing conditions for the breeding of cats for commercial purposes, as dogs.

A set of licensing conditions for pet breeding and boarding services, implemented for pet dogs, had been announced in 2001 as part of a review of the pet sector.

“These conditions cover areas such as housing, diet, emergencies, transfers of animals, and are aligned with current dog breeding conditions,” Mr Tan explained.

The agency will also introduce new mandates for pet shops and breeders to only sell pet cats and kittens from licensed farms, or imported from AVS-approved sources.

AVS said licensed breeders will be inspected at least once a year, while those who breach the conditions can be subjected to additional inspections.

Mr Tan said this will help to regulate the welfare of breeding cats, as well as reassure cat owners who are buying from pet shops.

He added that to refine Singapore’s approach to feline pets, AVS will continue to conduct focus group discussions with stakeholders, including both cat owners and non-owners, caregivers, animal welfare groups and public surveys.

These discussions will centre on cat management and its impact on pet felines and their owners. The agency will also consider the impact on community cats and their caregivers.

“These focus groups will help us better understand your concerns, your considerations, and how to implement them effectively,” Mr Tan added.

An earlier public survey held last year garnered over 30,000 responses, with nearly 90 percent of respondents believing pet cats should be allowed in HDB flats.

Said Mr Tan: “The (proposed) approach aims to safeguard public animal health while encouraging responsible pet ownership and caregiving.”

Results from the earlier survey also showed that more than 80 per cent of the survey respondents agreed that pet cats should be microchipped and licensed, and that licensing could help to improve the health, welfare and traceability of the animals.