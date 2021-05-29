New grant for lower-wage workers hit by latest curbs

Lower-and middle-income workers who are financially affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions may receive a one-time payout of up to $700 under a new temporary grant, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said yesterday.

The grant also covers those who are self-employed.

Eligible workers who have been placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least a month during the period from May 16 to June 30, or who have suffered income loss of at least 50 per cent for at least a month over the same period, may apply for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary) (CRG-T).

MOF said that the grant, part of an $800 million support package to help individuals and businesses amid the current heightened alert period, is being introduced as the livelihoods of some workers in the food and beverage, retail, and sports and fitness sectors have been affected.

Under the grant, eligible individuals placed on involuntary no-pay leave may receive a one-off payout of up to $700, while those experiencing significant income loss may receive a one-off payout of up to $500. MOF said applications will be open from June 3 to July 2.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will release more details shortly.

The CRG-T is a supplement to the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG), which was launched on Jan 18 to support lower-and middle-income workers and self-employed people affected by the pandemic, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at a media conference yesterday.

"There are certain conditions and criteria attached to the CRG. We are not changing that," Mr Wong said. "But we are, in a way, piggybacking on the existing scheme with a temporary scheme with different conditions specific to the current heightened alert situation, where activities have been scaled back and there are these additional restrictions.

"So, this is temporary, it is meant for this particular period. After that, we will continue with the regular CRG scheme."

The CRG, which was extended by three months in March, provides up to $700 a month for three months to workers who have lost their jobs or been placed on involuntary no-pay leave owing to the impact of Covid-19.

For lower-and middle-income workers and self-employed people facing income loss of at least 50 per cent for at least three consecutive months, the CRG provides up to $500 a month for three months.

MSF said in March that the CRG had supported more than 10,000 people and disbursed about $10 million as at March 22.

Past CRG recipients can qualify for the CRG-T if they meet the relevant criteria, but those who are receiving CRG support for the month of June will not be eligible.

The MOF yesterday also highlighted measures for the transport sector that were announced earlier. Private-hire and taxi drivers will get additional cash support of $10 per vehicle per day for the period of May 16 until the end of next month, with the Government setting aside $27 million as a one-off top-up to the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, Changi Airport Group is fully waiving rental fees for retailers in its terminals from May 13 to June 13, when the airport remains closed to the public.