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New Grab AI-powered call service aims to drive convenience for seniors

In a media statement on Aug 5, Grab Singapore announced the launch of Grab AI Call-A-Ride (Beta), which is an AI-powered call service for booking rides.

SINGAPORE – Senior citizens who may find it challenging to use a mobile app to book their transport through ride hailing platform Grab will now have an easier, more familiar solution: making a phone call.

In a media statement on Aug 5, Grab Singapore announced the launch of Grab AI Call-A-Ride (Beta), which is an AI-powered call service for booking rides.

Available via +65 3138 0000, this pilot service enables ride booking through conversing with an AI voice assistant.

Developed in collaboration with OpenAI and powered by its Realtime Voice model, the voice assistant is able to interpret user intent, maintain context, adapt mid-sentence and process bookings, unlike traditional automated call services, said Grab .

The service is currently optimised for English and Mandarin , and there are plans to expand to more regional languages, said the company .

“The shift to apps... didn’t work for segments of our community who struggle with digital navigation – often some of the very people who need reliable mobility the most,” noted Philipp Kandal, Grab’s chief product officer.

“The Grab AI Call-A-Ride (Beta) seeks to bridge this divide. we are trying to bring back the intuitive simplicity of a voice call, backed by the flexible reasoning and scalability of conversational AI.”

Albert Yip, OpenAI’s head of technical success, Asia Pacific, added: “Grab’s service shows what becomes possible when advanced AI is designed around the real needs of the people it serves.

“Our teams are helping make ride booking more natural and accessible for seniors.”

Prior to launch, the Grab AI Call-A-Ride (Beta) service underwent an initial trial with approximately 1,000 pilot calls with various demographic groups.

The feedback garnered enabled Grab to enhance the system’s speech recognition accuracy and also the pacing of conversations.

To enable the system to comprehend Singlish – the colloquial form English commonly used in Singapore – Grab integrated over 100,000 voice sample donations that were collected locally to develop the service.