New funeral services and columbarium complex planned in Mandai Avenue

SINGAPORE – A new funeral services and columbarium complex is likely to be built near the existing Mandai Columbarium to meet an expected increase in demand for after-death facilities.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Dec 18 said it has identified a site at the junction of Mandai Avenue and Sembawang Road to develop the new complex.

It will conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and feasibility study for the proposed development before finalising its plans.

NEA noted that the demand for wake spaces, columbarium niches and management of remains is expected to increase in tandem with the number of resident deaths, which is projected to rise to about 40,000 deaths by 2040. There were 25,586 resident deaths in 2022.

“The Government is planning ahead for such essential facilities while balancing competing land use needs,” said NEA in a statement.

There are three government-operated columbariums: Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium and Yishun Columbarium.

NEA said Mandai Columbarium has filled 95 per cent of its 133,000 niches, while Yishun Columbarium – which has 16,000 niches – is at full capacity. Choa Chu Kang Columbarium has filled 37 per cent of its 147,000 niches.

The Mandai Avenue site – located next to Nee Soon Camp and across the road from Sembawang Country Club’s golf course – was selected following consultations with agencies, NEA said.

It added that factors considered included the required site area for such a multi-use facility, development plans for the surrounding area, traffic impact and impact on surrounding developments.

The EIA will identify potential environmental impacts arising from the construction and post-construction stages, and involve baseline surveys to identify and document the flora and fauna at the site. There will also be detailed monitoring of water quality, noise levels and air quality.

The total site area is about 10ha, though NEA told The Straits Times the actual size of the development will depend on the findings of the EIA and feasibility study.

Both are expected to take about 20 months to complete after an EIA consultant is appointed, said NEA in response to queries.

Thereafter, an environmental monitoring and management plan will be developed, along with measures to mitigate the impact of the project.

“Given the site context, NEA will also be exploring sensitive design of the development so that it can be integrated with the environment and minimise impact to its surroundings.” said the agency.

NEA said it engaged various nature groups in October, including the Nature Society (Singapore), World Wildlife Fund - Singapore, Butterfly Circle, LepakInSG and Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity.

It noted that as a small and densely populated city state, Singapore has to support multiple, competing land use needs of current and future generations.

NEA said: “Through advance notice, careful planning, and taking necessary mitigation measures, agencies will make the best possible effort to minimise and mitigate any disamenities and potential environmental impacts arising from these developments.”