New fund for SMEs to work on green projects among initiatives to boost S’pore-Australia ties

SINGAPORE - A new multi-million dollar fund to support green companies, a digital shipping corridor, and plans to boost food trade are among several initiatives to further strengthen Singapore-Australia ties.

The new A$20 million (S$17.8 million) co-innovation fund, launched for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aims to drive collaboration between companies from both countries for green products and services. Enterprise Singapore and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will contribute equally to the fund.

Over the next four years, SMEs from both countries can tap the fund if they collaborate in green growth sectors such as renewable and clean energy, sustainable agribusiness and food, or waste management.

On the maritime front, a Singapore-Australia Green and Digital Shipping Corridor will be established by the end of 2025, as authorities from both sides work with relevant parties to decarbonise and digitalise the shipping industry.

Some initiatives being looked at include establishing low and zero-carbon fuel supply chains, and finding digital shipping solutions that will facilitate efficient port calls and the flow of goods.

The new plans were announced at the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting, held at the Istana on Friday.

Established under the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the meeting is a key platform for the prime ministers of both countries to discuss bilateral cooperation, and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Acting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that both countries have a clear alignment of objectives when it comes to creating a cleaner, greener future and resilient supply chains.

“(The alignment) will provide many opportunities for the private sector to collaborate. We cannot achieve all that we want through government collaboration alone. We also need the private sector to play the role,” added Mr Wong.

Mr Wong was standing in for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has Covid-19. Mr Albanese said he spoke to Mr Lee on Thursday and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Australian PM is on a three-day working visit to Singapore from Thursday to Saturday. He is also the keynote speaker at the 20th edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, which starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.

The initiatives discussed at the Istana build on the previous 17 joint efforts that were announced under the landmark Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement, which was signed at the last Annual Leaders’ Meeting in October 2022. Mr Albanese had met Mr Lee in Canberra then.