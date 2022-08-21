New Friendly Neighbourhood Award aims to foster kampung spirit

Updated
Published
7 min ago

More than 100 residents in Jalan Bintang Tiga at Opera Estate in Siglap got together for an annual street potluck celebration yesterday after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initiated and largely self-organised by the neighbours since 1999, the event brings residents in the community together for an evening of food, fun and games.

The three-hour party was held in Jalan Bintang Tiga, which was named the first friendly street of 2019 by the Singapore Kindness Movement. To celebrate and encourage more of such initiatives that foster close community spirit, the movement will be launching a new award called Singapore's Friendly Neighbourhood Award in October.

From October until January next year, residents around the island can nominate residential blocks and streets they consider good examples of neighbourliness.

MP for Marine Parade GRC's Joo Chiat division and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also attended the celebration yesterday.

SPREADING NEIGHBOURLINESS

It is my hope that Singapore's Friendly Neighbourhood Award will continue to inspire a strong sense of neighbourliness, camaraderie and instil that special 'kampung spirit' across more neighbourhoods.
MR EDWIN TONG,
MP for Marine Parade GRC'S Joo Chiat division and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

He said he is happy that Jalan Bintang Tiga has been used as the exemplar for paving the way to kindliness and good neighbourliness.

Mr Tong added: "It is my hope that Singapore's Friendly Neighbourhood Award will continue to inspire a strong sense of neighbourliness, camaraderie and instil that special 'kampung spirit' across more neighbourhoods."

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 21, 2022, with the headline New Friendly Neighbourhood Award aims to foster kampung spirit. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top