New free tours at Gardens by the Bay on concepts such as carbon capture, biodiversity to begin in 2023

SINGAPORE - Come next year, Singaporeans and local residents will have a choice of four new free nature tours that will teach them typically complicated scientific concepts with plants found in Gardens by the Bay.

Using lesser-known examples, such as the elephant ear fig in the outdoor gardens, professional guides will illustrate concepts such as the interconnectedness of different species in nature.

To show how species are interrelated, Mr Rodricks Wong, senior assistant director of the Gardens By the Bay sustainability office, said: “Figs are often touted as ‘keystone species’, which means that these trees play a disproportionately large role in the lives of many creatures in an ecosystem. They provide food and shelter to many birds, reptiles, frogs, bats, insects, crustaceans, fungi and lichens.”

He added: “The complex symbiotic interactions between some species of figs and wasps, for example, is among the most fascinating stories in nature, as they rely on each other for reproduction. The female wasp will lay her eggs inside a fig and at the same time deposit pollen to fertilise the fig, and then she will die inside the fig.”

The tours, which cover biodiversity and how species are interrelated in ecosystems, the science of carbon in the environment and how it is captured, the different species in urban wetland environments, and seeds and senses in nature, will run on Saturday and Sunday.

They include free admission to the cooled conservatories if the plant species featured are within these attractions.

For instance, the eastern cape blue cycad featured in the biodiversity and ecosystems tour is an endangered South African plant that is grown in the temperate zone of the Flower Dome.

The tours, sponsored by Keppel Corporation and to be offered until 2025, can take up to 15 people each and last for an hour.

Mr Wong added: “The series will also help participants uncover hidden gems at Gardens by the Bay that they might miss out on without a guide.”

The tours on the science of carbon and the urban wetlands tours will begin in January, while the tours on the seeds and senses in nature, and biodiversity and ecosystems will begin from February.

Members of the public can sign up for the tours on a first come-first-serve basis at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/sustainabilitytours.

Tour highlights

Urban Wetlands Tour