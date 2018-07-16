New format for ministerial visits to wards

Three Cabinet ministers visited Jurong Central yesterday, under a new format for such ministerial community visits.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who visited the ward with Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, said the new format of having more ministers for visits was part of bigger efforts to better understand the issues that Singaporeans face.

As the Government moves to start a discussion series to engage different segments of society, Mr Ong said the series can take the form of dialogues, or be informal, involving more ministers walking the ground and speaking to residents.

