New flats in Bishan after 14 years

For the first time in 14 years, 472 new units are up for sale in Bishan, a mature Housing Board estate.

The two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats in Bishan Towers, which is bounded by Bishan Street 11 and Braddell Road, will have a view of the Kallang River.

Prices start from $176,000 for a two-room flexi flat, excluding grants, and $484,000 for a four-room flat.

The new Build-To-Order flats were launched by the Housing Board yesterday as part of a combined sales exercise for 7,862 new BTO flats across eight estates.

The other flats are spread across the mature towns of Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Pasir Ris and Tampines, and non-mature towns of Choa Chu Kang, Tengah and Woodlands.

In all, 11 housing projects were launched for sale, including flats originally slated for launch in May but had to be postponed due to the extension of the circuit breaker.

The biggest BTO project in this launch is in Woodlands, with 1,785 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats on offer.

The project, UrbanVille @ Woodlands, sits in a prime location, just five minutes' walking distance from Woodlands MRT station.

The HDB said a number of projects in the mega sales exercise may take up to five years to complete due to safety measures introduced at construction sites to curb Covid-19.

Those keen on UrbanVille flats will have to wait the longest, around 62 months, while those who are trying for the Bishan flats should expect to wait between 52 and 54 months, with the flats to be ready by the third quarter of 2025.