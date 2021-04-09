New fitness programme in Marina Bay offers workouts to public

SINGAPORE - A year-long series of health and wellness activities featuring mass workouts across different locations has started in Marina Bay.

Marina Bay Active kicked off in March this year with workouts in places such as Marina One and One Raffles Quay, as well as scenic public spaces like The Lawn and The Promontory.

All the events, organised by the Marina Bay Alliance, are free to members of the public, who can choose from 14 different activities each week. Participants will need to register online and can go for as many activities as they want.

There is something for everyone - from the more relaxing hatha yoga and pilates sessions at The Lawn to fast-paced boot camps and martial arts-themed workouts at The Promontory.

Workouts are tailored to different interest groups and fitness levels, ranging from dance and tempo classes to high-intensity interval training sessions.

Although activities are currently being held in the evening, lunchtime engagements will also be progressively rolled out. Families can also look forward to some child-friendly activities during the weekends.

Exercise is not the only thing on the menu. Health assessments by professional coaches and trainers, seminars and talks on topics like nutrition, and mental wellness workshops will also be organised periodically.

Participants who attend five or more sessions of the programme will also receive incentives that can be used in the Marina Bay precinct.

The programme is part of the precinct's strategy to enliven public spaces through the pilot Business Improvement District (BID) programme, which seeks to engage the community and drive efforts to make public spaces more vibrant, especially as more people return to the workplace.

The line-up of health and wellness activities was drawn up with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Keppel Land - the alliance's pilot BID manager.

The precinct is the first BID to collaborate with the HPB to launch a fitness programme at the precinct level.

Mr Zee Yoong Kang, chief executive officer of HPB, said: "The Marina Bay precinct is where so many office workers spend their time, often behind their desks. By bringing health and fitness programmes direct to their workplaces, we hope to make it convenient for them to exercise and keep healthy."

Mr Leow Hua Sing, chairman of Marina Bay Alliance, said: "Promoting healthy living is a key focus of our place-making efforts as we believe that health and wellness activities provide an excellent reprieve from the stresses of work."

He added that the activities are also great platforms for members of the community "to get to know one another, build friendships and establish connections".

The public can get more information and register for fitness classes at this website.