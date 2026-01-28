Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Motorists will receive alerts from their vehicle’s on-board units (OBUs) to slow down when approaching some streets and expressway exits from Jan 28 .

In a Facebook post, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it will continue to expand the coverage of these alerts as it completes more “Friendly Streets”. Friendly Streets refer to streets which incorporate elements from existing efforts to improve pedestrian safety and encourage the use of public transport and active mobility.

The streets where motorists will receive alerts to slow down when approaching are: Ang Mo Kio Street 31, Bukit Batok West, Tampines Avenue 9, Toa Payoh Lorong 1A and Lorong 2 and West Coast Road . The five neighbourhoods are part of LTA’s Friendly Street initiative, which was launched in 2023 . The initiative aimed to make areas around key neighbourhood amenities more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly.

The affected expressway exits are: PIE (Changi) exit to Bedok North (exit 8A), SLE (BKE) exit to Lentor Avenue, PIE (Tuas) exit to Clementi Avenue 6, PIE (Changi) exit to Tampines Avenue 5 (exit 4B), BKE (PIE) exit to KJE (PIE) and ECP (Sheares Avenue) exit to Rochor Road.

The alert will replace the existing “Your Speed” signs at the six expressway exits to keep drivers informed of speed limits and encourage safer driving, said LTA.