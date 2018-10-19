New fast-response boat to boost SCDF's ability to tackle ship fires

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has launched a fast-response boat that will serve the northern waters of Singapore in case of ship fires.

In a Facebook poston Wednesday, SCDF said the vessel, named White Swordfish, has an enhanced rescue capability for shallow waters over previous vessels. It has an innovative system that allows the crew to quickly deploy an inflatable rescue boat in beaches and reefs of less than 1m in depth.

SCDF said White Swordfish can respond quickly and effectively to ship fires, as it can reach speeds of more than 40 knots with its water-jet propulsion, and has powerful firefighting equipment.

The White Swordfish will be deployed to the upcoming Punggol marine outpost.

It is the third Rapid Response Fire Vessel (RFV) - purpose-built vessels designed by SCDF Marine Command - to be launched. The previous RFVs, named Red Swordfish and Blue Swordfish, were commissioned in May last year by Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.

SCDF said then that the vessels would be based in each of the two marine fire stations in West Coast and Brani.