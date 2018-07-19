New EZ-Link cards feature Sharity, Ang Ku Kueh Girl

In celebration of Singapore's 53rd birthday on Aug 9, EZ-Link has launched two special National Day-themed card designs featuring local characters Sharity and Ang Ku Kueh Girl.

Sharity, the mascot of the Community Chest, and Ang Ku Kueh Girl are depicted in the cards alongside National Day Parade (NDP) crowd favourites, such as the Singapore Armed Forces' Red Lions and the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Black Knights. One design shows them soaring in the skies holding hands, while the other has Sharity and Ang Ku Kueh Girl in a fighter jet.

The cards symbolise Singaporeans of all races and religions working hand in hand towards greater heights, in line with this year's NDP theme, We Are Singapore. The exclusive designs were progressively available at TransitLink ticket offices from Tuesday.

Each card costs $12 and comes with $7 load value, with EZ-Link donating 50 cents to the Community Chest for every card sold. EZ-Link said that the donation was to "urge Singaporeans not to forget the less fortunate in our society as the nation progresses".

EZ-Link chief executive Nicholas Lee said that it also hopes to use this special occasion to support budding local creators.

Ang Ku Kueh Girl was created by Ang Ku Kueh Girl and Friends, a local cultural studio featuring young talented illustrators. It was founded by Ms Wang Shijia.

This year also marks the Community Chest's 35th anniversary.

Community Chest managing director Charmaine Leung said: "With the support from EZ-Link to feature Sharity elephant, our iconic symbol of care and compassion, we hope to encourage everyone to care and share within our community."

The public can visit EZ-Link's website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for more information.

Ng Huiwen