New eye centre to study how myopia can be prevented in children

SINGAPORE - Eye specialists here are looking into light settings needed by children that could help prevent the onset of myopia, which could mean a possible change in lifestyle.

Researchers had previously found that having outdoor playtime is important as the presence of ultraviolet rays in natural sunlight triggers the production of a chemical known as dopamine, which helps to prevent myopia.

The study, which was published in April last year in the British Journal Of Ophthalmology, found that Singaporean children spent only one to 1½ hours outdoors each weekday, and one to two hours outdoors per day on weekends.

This is lower than the time children in Australia and Britain spent outdoors - an average of two to three hours each day.

So eye specialists from the Myopia Specialist Centre, which was launched on Thursday (May 26), are looking to zero in on the exact components of ultraviolet light that is key in dopamine production.

This can help them to determine the proper lighting, intensity and colour of light needed by children here when they are reading and writing, as well as to recommend the amount of time needed for outdoor play, said Dr Stan Isaacs, who is the centre's director.

This can help them to come up with feasible solutions that could reduce myopia rates in young children - which sets in at around 8½ years old.

Dr Isaacs noted that Singapore has been named as the myopia capital of the world, with predictions showing that 80 to 90 per cent of all Singaporean adults will be myopic by 2050. Over 65 per cent of children are myopic by Primary Six.

This was further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, with lifestyle changes such as less outdoor playtime and more screen time driving up myopia rates, he added.

Dr Isaacs, who is also a consultant optometrist at eye clinic Stan Isaacs Optometrists, said that there has been a sharp increase in the instances and severity of myopia among children aged seven to 12, when comparing pre-pandemic against post-pandemic data.

"Out of more than 1,000 patients seen by the clinic from January 2019 to December 2019, over 14 percent needed myopic intervention. That number doubled after the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Out of more than 1,000 patients from June 2020 to June last year, more than 25 per cent needed myopic intervention, said Dr Isaacs.