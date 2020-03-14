New exhibition with old news articles, interactive screens

Seventy years ago, the highly publicised court battle for custody of Maria Hertogh - between the girl's Dutch Catholic parents and Malay Muslim foster mother - sparked one of the worst riots in Singapore's history.

Sensational coverage of events surrounding the case has often been cited as a factor that led to the riots in December 1950, which killed 18 people and injured more than 170.

How did different newspapers cover the same topic then? What messages did they want to get across? A new permanent exhibition at the National Library, which puts a selection of old articles under the microscope with the help of multimedia displays, invites visitors to draw their own conclusions.

On Dec 2, 1950, the High Court awarded custody of Maria to her biological parents, but before she returned to the Netherlands, she was placed in the Convent of the Good Shepherd.

Interactive screens in the exhibition show how different newspapers covered these developments.

A headline in the Singapore Standard, for example, said Maria had knelt before a statue of the Virgin Mary, and the paper suggested that she was ready to embrace her Western identity.

Malay newspaper Utusan Melayu portrayed her as miserable in the convent, and said that she had been forced to give up her Malay attire.

After the riots, The Straits Times published a notice that it would stop printing discussions of racial and religious aspects of the case in its correspondence columns "to assist in promoting the return of a calm and normal atmosphere in Singapore".

A Straits Times writer would later remark in a report in 1995: "In retrospect, the coverage seemed foolhardy, what with Singapore's racial and religious diversity. But, at the time, newspapermen thought they were just doing their job."

The exhibition, called The News Gallery: Beyond Headlines, is on level 11 of the National Library Building, in the space that was previously home to the Singapore Literary Pioneers Gallery.

It opens to the public today.

The exhibition also looks at several other events in Singapore's history and the various ways in which they were covered.

ENCOURAGING DISCERNMENT We also want people to be discerning when they consume information, to be responsible when sharing information... and to be open to considering different perspectives. MR CHUNG SANG HONG, the National Library's head of exhibitions.

These case studies include the fall of Singapore in 1942, the Hock Lee bus riots of 1955 and the chewing gum ban that took effect in 1992. Write-ups and videos complement these old articles.

The exhibition also features early editions of newspapers such as The Singapore Free Press and Mercantile Advertiser, Nanyang Siang Pau, Utusan Melayu and Tamil Murasu.

Visitors can also stop at a multimedia station to play a game aimed at raising awareness of fake news.

The National Library's head of exhibitions, Mr Chung Sang Hong, hopes people will become more aware of the library's rich resources - the NewspaperSG online archive, for example, holds more than 40 newspaper titles dating from the 1820s.

THE NEWS GALLERY: BEYOND HEADLINES

WHERE: Level 11, National Library Building, Victoria Street WHEN: From today, 10am to 9pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFORMATION: www.nlb.gov.sg

"We also want people to be discerning when they consume information, to be responsible when sharing information... and to be open to considering different perspectives," he said.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, who launched the exhibition yesterday, praised it for encouraging people to think critically and "compare differing accounts before coming to an informed interpretation of events".

"Indeed, in the past few weeks, we have seen how rumours and misleading information about Covid-19 spread with alarming speed, sparking public panic and fuelling undesirable behaviour in some instances... Covid-19 is an example of not just a public healthcare challenge, but also an information and communication and psychological challenge."