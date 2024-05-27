New exhibition at Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum takes creative look at nature

SINGAPORE – A row of brightly illuminated and colourful images greets visitors to the almost pitch-black gallery on the second floor of the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

One of the images could be that of a plant – or an animal: It seems like a split-open pea pod but without peas, with a detached leaf and a few feathers, but not quite.

Accompanying the image are sounds of birds tweeting and chirping, ocean waves, rumbling thunder and the pitter-patter of raindrops.

It is difficult to identify this species without clear physical features or other characteristics.

A visitor’s instant reaction would be to refer to the usual information card found at exhibits. But there is none.

Instead, the exhibition, Nature Remixed, invites visitors to name the various new species using a QR code and to question the way organisms are classified.