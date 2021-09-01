New envoys to Finland, South Africa

Retired chief district judge Richard Rokmat Magnus has been appointed as Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Finland.

Mr Magnus, who was conferred the Distinguished Service Order this year for his public service and contributions to the country, received his letter of credence from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

At the same event, career diplomat Zainal Arif Mantaha was appointed as Singapore's High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa and presented with his letter of credence.

He was Singapore's Ambassador to the French Republic, with concurrent accreditation to the Portuguese Republic, from July 2015 to July this year.

Mr Magnus is chairman of the Public Transport Council, as well as founding chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares and deputy chairman of Temasek Foundation. He graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) with a master's degree in law and is an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School in the United States.

Mr Mantaha joined the Foreign Service in 1991 and has a bachelor's degree in law with honours from NUS.

He served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, covering relations with countries in Latin America, Africa, Middle East, South Asia, and South-east Asia.

He was also deputy high commissioner at the Singapore High Commission in London from 2006 to 2010.

Syarafana Shafeeq