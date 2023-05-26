New editor appointed at Berita Harian

SINGAPORE – As part of SPH Media’s leadership renewal and succession planning, Malay-language news publication Berita Harian will get a new editor from June 1, 2023.

Mr Mohd Nazry Mokhtar, deputy editor of Berita Harian, will take on the top job.

The current editor, Mr Mohd Sa’at Abdul Rahman, will retire and take on a new appointment as senior consultant (special projects) at the paper.

He will also continue as president of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.

Mr Nazry worked at Berita Harian as a journalist for 13 years until 2008. After a stint away from the newsroom, he returned as the paper’s deputy editor in 2013.

Since then, he has overseen the development of the daily’s print and digital contents and assisted in setting the strategic direction of the paper, engaging stakeholders and laying the groundwork for a newsroom transformation.

As Berita Harian’s new editor, Mr Nazry will oversee all editorial functions, including the newsroom transformation efforts, and continue its digitalisation efforts.

Mr Sa’at’s retirement comes after an illustrious 35-year career, in which he started out as a journalist in 1988. He became Berita Harian’s news editor in 1999 and later its editor in 2012.

Through the years, he has made notable and significant changes to adapt the paper to changes in the media landscape, and pushed for digitalisation efforts to reach more readers and widen the audience base.

He also refreshed the Berita Harian brand and its website, which now enjoys about 900,000 visits a month.

Under his tenure, there were also various initiatives to connect with Berita Harian’s readers on multiple platforms, including starting the Berita Harian app and infotainment video programmes such as the Berita Minggu Show and Nadi Kota.

Another successful project was the 2018 launch of #NoTapis, a podcast that highlights topics of interest to the Malay community, such as religion, lifestyle and celebrity interviews.

It was the first time that Berita Harian had experimented with audio content. Almost 300 episodes later, #NoTapis now has 150,000 total downloads.