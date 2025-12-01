Singapore motorists can have composition fines reduced by $30 under new early payment scheme

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The EPS applies to locally registered vehicles with which motorists have committed traffic offences attracting composition fines of $50 or more.

SINGAPORE - From Jan 1, 2026, motorists who pay their composition fines within 14 days from the date of the Notice of Traffic Offence (NTO) will be allowed to have their fines reduced by $30, said the Traffic Police (TP).

The Early Payment Scheme (EPS) will take effect from Jan 1, 2026, to encourage motorists to pay their composition fines promptly and reduce meritless appeals, said TP in a statement on Dec 1.

Motorists will be notified of their eligibility for the EPS through the NTO.

There will be no extension of the 14 days ’ deadline, said TP. If payment is not made within the 14 days, the motorists’ full composition fine s will apply.

In 2024, an average of about 6,000 NTOs were issued and more than 1,000 appeals were processed a month, said TP.

“The vast majority of the appeals were rejected as TP only accedes to appeals in exceptional circumstances, such as if there was a medical emergency, and with supporting documentary proof,” said TP in its statement.