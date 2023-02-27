New drugs needed, or antimicrobial resistance could kill more people than cancer by 2050

SINGAPORE - Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the biggest threats facing healthcare, and is projected to kill more people by 2050 than cancer, say experts.

In lower- to middle-income countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, one in four deaths among seriously ill patients, who had been in intensive care (ICU) for five days or more, was caused by AMR, said Professor David Paterson of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

The problem also exists in rich countries but to a lesser extent. He said: “When carbapenems (a class of strong antibiotics reserved for use in multi-drug resistant bacterial infections) don’t work, we’re in a really difficult situation.”

Prof Paterson is the director of a new network called Advance-ID, which brings together more than 60 hospitals from 15 countries, that hopes to be the “go to” place when pharmaceutical companies want to evaluate new antimicrobials, diagnostic or preventive strategies.

The network’s mission is to run “high quality clinical trials that have a global impact on the management of infections”.

Dr Timothy Jinks, who heads Infectious Disease Interventions at Britain’s charitable foundation Wellcome Trust, said at the symposium to launch the network that it is important to focus on communities “most vulnerable to the impacts of infectious diseases”.

“So we’re focusing resources on sources of drivers of infectious diseases,” he said.

Wellcome Trust is supporting the network with more than $10 million. Five institutes here – NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Duke-NUS Medical School, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University, and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases – have each contributed $500,000, adding another $2.5 million. This money is for 2022-2024, after which more funding is expected.

Prof Paterson said it makes sense to have clinical trials for new antibiotics or preventive strategies carried out in Asia, as almost half the five million AMR deaths in 2019 were in this region. Hospitals that participate in the trials have the opportunity to gain access to new drugs.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, Singapore’s director of medical services, who gave the opening address at the symposium on Monday, described AMR as “a slow burn pandemic”.

He said: “Its impact on our healthcare systems and communities can be profound. Pathogens resistant to the already limited antibiotic options we have today can lead to poorer patient outcomes and greater difficulty in treatment. This could result in a longer hospital stay and higher overall healthcare costs.”

Prof Mak said the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that infectious diseases, including the threat of AMR, “easily transcend borders in today’s highly connected world”.

Infectious pathogens can emerge in one place and ride, be it on humans, animals and other vectors, food and surfaces, and end up in a vastly distant location from its original source, he added.

“An outbreak can be seeded in such a manner, and where scientific developments have not caught up with a new and emerging pathogen, this is when epidemics and pandemics can occur.”