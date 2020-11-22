New dog run opens at East Coast Park, largest in eastern Singapore

Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How with his two dogs, interacting with another dog inside the dog run.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The National Parks Board opening a new dog run and a bird perch at East Coast Park on Nov 22, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Bird owners will also be able to bring their winged companions to a new bird perch located next to the dog run.
Bird owners will also be able to bring their winged companions to a new bird perch located next to the dog run.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE - The largest dog run in the east was opened by the National Parks Board on Sunday (Nov 22).

The 0.2ha dog run is located at Parkland Green within East Coast Park.

Bird owners will also be able to bring their winged companions for a day out at a new bird perch located next to the dog run.

Both the dog run and bird perch were designed in consultation with the community, with a Friends of the Park community for East Coast Park formed on Sunday.

"I am heartened to see the active participation by many stakeholders in caring for the environment and biodiversity at East Coast Park, which is the most popular park on mainland Singapore," said Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who was the guest-of-honour and was at the event with his two dogs.

