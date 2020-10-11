New cycling track from East Coast Park to Changi Airport opens, with life-sized dinosaur models along the way

SINGAPORE - A new path connecting Changi Airport and East Coast Park is now open, allowing visitors to cycle or jog to the airport for the first time.

The main attraction along this 3.5-km route is a permanent outdoor display of more than 20 dinosaur models - from a towering Tyrannosaurus Rex to a trio of velociraptors.

New facilities are also available at pit stops; bicycle rental, pay-per-use showers, washing bay, and a new cafe.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Sunday (Oct 11) that the new link will offer an alternative route to get to the airport and a new recreational option for Singaporeans.

With the opening of the Changi Airport Connector, the airport is now connected to the larger Park Connector Network in the east, to places like Changi Beach Park and Bedok Reservoir.

Previously, such a route for pedestrians to the airport - running parallel to Airport Boulevard road - was not available.

The project took about three years from conceptualisation to completion, and was done with the support of the National Parks Board and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung officiated at the opening of the connector on Sunday at the start of the Changi Jurassic Mile, after he cycled from East Coast Park.

Entry to the 1km-stretch with dinosaur exhibits, is free.

But from Fridays to Sundays, visitors must make a booking before being allowed to enter from 9am to midnight due to safe distancing requirements.

Booking for Changi Jurassic Mile can be done at this website from Sunday.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





The main attraction along the route is a permanent outdoor display of more than 20 dinosaur models. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP



Bicycles can be rented at $8 per hour for adult bicycles at the pit stop near Terminal 2.

These can be returned to other GoCycling outlets such as the ones at East Coast Park, Changi Beach Park and Punggol Park.

The new cafe, called Hub & Spoke, offers local and western fare, with the option of alfresco dining. It is open from 7.30am to 9.30pm daily.

Mr Jayson Goh, CAG's Managing Director for Airport Operations Management said the intention was to connect Changi Airport with East Coast Park and the rest of Singapore's Park Connector Network for the benefit of the airport community and local residents.

"The new experiential elements injected along the Changi Jurassic Mile will offer all who visit a sense of adventure and surprise. With the Changi Airport Connector, we hope to give visitors a different experience of the airport," he said.