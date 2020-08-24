New Covid-19 cluster in Kaki Bukit dormitory

A new cluster in a dormitory in Kaki Bukit was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

One of the newly confirmed Covid-19 cases was linked to four previously confirmed cases to form a new cluster at Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3.

It was among the 73 new cases linked to migrant workers staying in dormitories confirmed yesterday, out of a total of 87 new cases.

Two were also linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge announced on Saturday, about a month after it had been closed as a cluster, bringing its total to 58 cases. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and MOH said in a joint statement before midnight yesterday that all 58 cases were asymptomatic.

MOM has issued a stay-home notice to 4,800 workers in the dormitory as a precautionary measure and will test them in the next few days, while BCA has issued a safety time-out notice to 20 construction projects where the Covid-19-positive workers had gone to work.

MOH also confirmed yesterday that a 38-year-old Vietnamese male work pass holder was the sole community Covid-19 case. He is an unlinked case and was detected under MOH's enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

Epidemiological investigations of the case are in progress, MOH said, adding that all the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

The ministry will also conduct serological tests for his household contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them.

There were also 13 imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. All were tested while serving their stay-home notice.

Five are permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Aug 11 and two are a dependant's pass holder and a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India and the Philippines on Aug 11.

Update on cases

New cases: 87 Imported: 13 (5 permanent residents, 2 work permit holders, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 2 student's pass holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 1 (1 work pass holder) In dormitories: 73 Active cases: 2,162 In hospitals: 76 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 2,086 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 54,149 Discharged yesterday: 244 TOTAL CASES: 56,353

Two are work permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 11.

Another two are student's pass holders who arrived from India on Aug 11, while the last two are short-term visit pass holders who were allowed entry into Singapore as one of them has been seeking medical treatment here and the other is the parent and caregiver. They arrived from Bangladesh on Aug 21.

The number of new daily cases in the community remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.