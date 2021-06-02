New Professional Conversion Programme to nurture local specialists for interior fitting services

SINGAPORE - Mid-career workers hoping to switch to furniture installation and manage interior fitting works can soon tap a new career conversion programme.

The Professional Conversion Programme (PCP) for interior fit-out specialists will take in the first cohort by July and aims to place 70 trainees over the next two years.

It will nurture a pipeline of local specialists to handle interior fitting services, such as the customising and installing of furniture on-site at commercial and residential projects.

The training programme was introduced by Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) Institute, a training solutions provider, at a virtual event on Wednesday (June 2).

It is expected to meet the growing demands of Singapore's interior fit-out business segment, valued at about $3 billion a year.

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, who is the council's patron, said the furniture and furnishings industry has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the fit-out sector facing labour constraints.

"By retraining and upskilling our local talent with specific skill sets in interior fit-out, enterprises can build a pipeline of specialists who can support their growth aspirations," she said, adding that the move would make the profession more attractive for the younger generation.

An interior fit-out specialist performs tasks such as project management, on-site supervision, advising on design and materials selection, and interpreting designs and translating them into production.

It is a step up from the role of an installer, who assists in projects by ensuring an area is ready before an installation and fitting out cabinets and wardrobes.

SFIC president Phua Boon Huat said the new generation of installers will require greater skills than before. "With the evolving landscape, certain roles within our industry are changing quickly," he explained.

He cited an example of how designers may now upgrade their skills to take on hybrid roles as designers-cum-installers.

"Understanding how fabrication, assembly and installation work will make a designer become more adept and all-rounded at his or her job, and consequently improve productivity for the company," he added.

Mr Phua said the PCP will help build a strong Singapore core to ensure the continuity of businesses and renovation projects, particularly with the ongoing pandemic.

During the nine-month programme, trainees will learn about construction technology, production processes, technical drawings, furniture installation, and advance construction methods in furniture making, among other things.

They will also be equipped with soft skills in negotiation, project risk management, teamwork and handling client relationships.

This will be done through classroom and workshop-based learning, as well as on-the-job training.

WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian said technology has accelerated the transformation of the traditionally labour-intensive sector.

"This PCP allows the next generation of installers to take on higher-value roles in using advanced technology, and skill sets in client and project management," he added.

At the launch event, 10 local firms signed a memorandum of understanding with the SFIC Institute to take on new hires under the programme.

Mr Michael Soh, managing director of interior fittings manufacturer Redwood Interior, one of the participating firms, said that given Singapore's manpower constraints, the programme will upskill workers and equip them with the know-how to operate advanced machinery, thereby increasing their productivity.

Among those keen on joining the PCP is Mr Joey Tay, a former furniture designer turned workshop manager. He said the programme would help participants acquire in-demand skills "required to enter this industry and carve out a fulfilling career".