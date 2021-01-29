New BHG concept store replaces Robinsons at Raffles City Shopping Centre

SINGAPORE - A new concept store selling beauty, fashion, as well as home and living products is now occupying shop units vacated by Robinsons at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

One Assembly is the product of a partnership between BHG Singapore and Raffles City Singapore. It is located at levels one and two at the mall.

BHG, or Beijing Hualian Group, is a Chinese retailer headquartered in Beijing.

The store will officially open in early February but a soft launch was held on Wednesday (Jan 27).

On Friday, The Straits Times spotted around 10 people waiting for the store to open at 11am.

Ms Judy Lau, 65, said she was there out of curiosity.

She had previously frequented the Robinsons store to shop for clothes to mark Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 12 and 13 this year.

"We need to go in and take a look and see how it is different. By bringing in new brands, the store will elevate the shopping experience," she said.

Robinsons, which occupied three levels at the mall, closed its store there on Jan 9, bringing 162 years of history to an end. The main store at The Heeren was shuttered earlier.

Like its predecessor, One Assembly will offer a range of products including kitchenware and mattresses.

There will also be items from Osim and luxury brand Tiffany & Co.

A check by ST showed the unit at level three remains unoccupied.

A Raffles City spokesman previously said talks with various brands are ongoing.